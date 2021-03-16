Politics of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Trust our MPs - NDC Council of Elders to party members

NDC leadership in Parliament

The Council of Elders for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on party members to offer the needed support for the Minority in Parliament in order to hold the Nana Addo-led government accountable.



In a press release signed by Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, the Council noted that recent happenings in Parliament regarding the approval of some ministerial nominees are regrettable and unfortunate but remains optimistic that the party would come out stronger.



The release follows a joint meeting between the Council of Elders and the Minority leadership in Parliament.



“The Council and the Caucus leadership collectively agreed that the incident of March 3rd, 2021 was regrettable and unfortunate and runs contrary to the principles and values of the party. The Caucus leadership have since pledged to uphold the principles and values of the party in our collective bid to develop our country,” the statement read.



The Council, as contained in the statement, called on the party leadership to resolve the issues relating to the Caucus leadership while urging party folks to remain calm, focused, and united.



“The Council urged National leadership of the party to resolve issues relating to the Caucus leadership in Parliament and called and on the rank and file of the party to remain calm, and provide the needed support to our Caucus in order to hold the Akufo-Addo government strictly to the principles of probity and accountability.”



The statement further added that “The Council remains confident that the party will emerge from this challenges more united and focused to take on government as the NDC strives in pursuit of an inclusive Ghana.”