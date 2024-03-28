Trumpet Bawumia's bold solutions for the future to ensure NPP's victory - Kyeretwie-Amponsah

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party’s International Conference arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa last weekend, with the Director for External Affairs, Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, and his team determined to demonstrate that they are a Party ready to retain political power in December.



The international conference was held under the theme, "Building Hope, Strengthening Possibilities and Bringing our External Branches Together to Break the 8".



The Johannesburg conference, which was the first major conference since 2015, brought together all the external branches of the party to rejuvenate and restore trust, hope and confidence in the party towards this year’s elections.



Addressing party stalwarts, Mr. Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah popularly known as Stonash, emphasized the significant role that the external branches and persons in the diaspora play in the development of the New Patriotic Party and Ghana as a whole.



Notably, he highlighted the history of the formation of the party's external branches and the indelible roles that the external branches have played in the 2000, 2016 and 2020 elections to win the party's political power.



He said the December 2024 elections present yet another opportunity for Ghanaians in the Diaspora to rise to the occasion and support the NPP to make history by breaking the 8.



Mr. Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah further indicated that the selfless and visionary leadership and bold solutions of the leader and flagbearer of the party for the future have what it takes within modern governance practices to transform and better the lives of Ghana and the operational systems of Ghana.



Against this backdrop, he urged Ghanaians in the diaspora to get involved in the propagation and dissemination of the good works of the Nana Addo-Bawumia government in the last seven years and the message of hope of Dr. Bawumia for the future.



“We should be calling our friends and families back home and telling them the good message of hope of Dr. Bawumia to help them make the right choice of voting for Dr. Bawumia in the December 2024 elections,” he told Ghanaians in the diaspora who have travelled far and near to the conference.



“Most of us in the Diaspora are the breadwinners of our homes in Ghana and have considerable say in the affairs of our home. Let us leverage on that goodwill to guide our household to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia to continue to good works that he has started with Nana Addo” Mr. Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah said.



“We must also take into consideration efforts by our political opponents to recapture power and will do whatever it takes so we have to work harder than what we did in 2016 and 2020 to make NPP envious in elections,” Mr. Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah underscored.



The New Patriotic Party’s two-day international conference was graced by the leaders and flagbearer of the NPP, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and some dignitaries including the Minister for Roads and Highway, Hon. Asenso Boakye, MP., Deputy General Secretary, Anntoinnet Tsibo-Darko, Ghana Ambassador to South Africa, H.E. Charles Owiredu; CEO of Maritime Hospital, Dr. Akwasi Achampong; Mr. Omono Asamoah, Senior Aide to the National Chairman of the NPP; Mr. Vincent Yaw Frimpong, Deputy CEO, MBDA; Mr. Louisa Atta Agyemang, Deputy CEO, NHIS and some senior aides to the Leader of the Party, Hon. Abayifa Karbo, Dr. Augustine Blay, Dr. Kwasi Nyame Baafi, Dr. Gideon Boako and Mrs. Elizabeth Utuka.