Regional News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Truck-pusher crashed to death in Mankessim

40-year-old truck-pusher was killed in a road accident

A 40-year-old truck-pusher was crashed to death by a car in the early hours of Friday at Mankessim.



The popular truck-pusher, known in the area as "Taller" hails from Atwaa in the Ekumfi District.



An eyewitness, Mr. Douglas Oyiboh Amponsah told the GNA the accident happened at about 0630 hours.



He said the deceased in an attempt to cross the road with his truck, was unexpectedly crashed by a heavy-duty truck and a Spinter bus from opposite directions.



The two vehicles who were moving on top speed blew their horns to warn "taller" of the danger ahead, yet, he could not cross the road before he was crashed.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Hospital Morgue by the Mankessim Divisional Police Command awaiting autopsy.