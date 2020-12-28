Regional News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Truck kills 5-year-old girl in Assin Fosu

The truck with registration number AS 9991 P crushed the 5-year-old girl to death

An articulated truck with registration number AS 9991 P has crushed a 5-year-old girl to death at Assin Fosu in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.



Information gathered by Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased, Isha, was sent to buy charcoal at a nearby charcoal vendor on Christmas day in order to prepare a meal but on her way, the truck which was moving in a reverse direction crushed her head killing her instantly.



The investigations revealed that the suspect is allegedly a driver’s mate who holds no license.



Confirming the news, Sergeant Ben Doe-Kuwornu of the Assin Fosu Divisional MTTD said the body of the deceased has been deposited at St. Francis Xavier Hospital Morgue for preservation whiles the suspect, Abu is in police custody assisting the investigation.

