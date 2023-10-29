Truck driver killed while erecting leaves as warning signal

Regional News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

A Man Diesel trailer truck driver has lost his life while attempting to erect a warning signal for his stationary vehicle at Atwemamena, a community near Akyem Asafo along the Accra to Kumasi Highway .



The driver’s quick thinking to warn oncoming traffic ended in tragedy when he was struck by a speeding vehicle.



The ill-fated truck, transporting a valuable cargo, suffered a mechanical failure during the evening hours upon reaching Atwemamena, a local community in the Eastern Region.



Unfortunately, the driver didn’t possess a warning triangle, a crucial piece of safety equipment for such situations.



In an attempt to alert approaching drivers, he resorted to the traditional method of cutting weeds and laying them on the road.



Tragically, this makeshift warning method turned deadly when an oncoming vehicle failed to notice the driver on the road and collided with him. The impact of the collision resulted in the driver’s untimely death, leaving behind his shocked mate who witnessed the harrowing incident.



The news of this accident has left the community in mourning.



The driver’s mate, overwhelmed by grief, couldn’t control his tears at the scene.



The local police promptly arrived at the scene and took charge of the situation.



The deceased driver’s body has been transported to the morgue, where it awaits the family’s arrival for further arrangements.