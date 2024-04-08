‘Trotro’ runs into mourners, leaving some with fractured legs

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some mourners have sustained serious injuries after a ‘trotro’ with registration number GW 8107-19 ran into them.



The unfortunate incident happened at Akyem Mamanso, in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.



Details available indicate that some of the victims suffered fractures in their legs.



Some eyewitnesses reported that the victims may have had their affected legs amputated to save their lives.



The injured were sent to the New Abirem Government Hospital in a very critical condition.



The incident occurred on April 6, 2024, when the victims were mourning at the community’s durbar grounds.



Gyimah, a.k.a. Barima Waakye, one of the eyewitnesses, alleged that the driver of the vehicle was showcasing his driving skills because the deceased was also a driver, but he collided with the mourners, hurting the victims.