Trotro driver baths girlfriend with acid for refusing to marry him

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A 25-year-old mother of two, Nadia Nyarko is battling for her life after her boyfriend bathed her with acid because she refused his marriage proposal.



Nadia, who was learning a trade at Lapaz suffered the attack when she tried to get out of the sight of her boyfriend, Godfred Agrah.



Speaking in an interview with crimecheckghana.org, Nadia’s father, Odartey Nyarko said both her daughter and Godfred lived at Weija CP separately.



He said Nadia told him that Godfred bothered her with marriage, which she was not interested in.



Mr. Nyarko indicated his daughter wanted to relocate because she could not bear Godfred’s pestering any longer.



The troubled father, said during the time when her daughter was packing her items to relocate close to her workplace, Godfred, a commercial driver drenched her with an acidic substance risking Nadia’s life.



Godfred, Mr. Nyarko said has since fled and is nowhere to be found after he attacked her daughter.



“I was in the village when I was called to rush to Accra because my daughter was in a critical condition. After the incident, it was the police who sent her to the hospital. She is currently on admission to a hospital at East Legon. I have reported the issue to the police at Odorkor who are on the heels of Godfred,” he narrated.



“Godfred could not be a man enough to face the law so he has fled. I am pleading with the general public to help me find Godfred to get justice for my daughter,” he appealed.



Mr. Nyarko said Nadia has to undergo three sessions of surgery to save her life but it will cost Eighty Thousand Ghana cedis, which he cannot afford as a farmer.



He appealed to the general public to come to his aid to enable her daughter to undergo treatment.



“Nadia is currently fighting for her life. The cost of treatment is huge and I cannot afford it. Please help me save her life because even if I sell my property I would not be able to afford it,” he pleaded.



As a crime prevention advocacy organization, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) is urging the public to report to the nearest police station if anyone has or gets information on the whereabouts of Godfred.