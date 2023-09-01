Trotro driver arrested for hammer attack in intense domestic dispute

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 30-year-old man, Kwabena Brenya has been apprehended by the Kasoa District Police Command at Akweley in Kasoa.



According to Graphiconline.com the arrest came following a brutal assault involving a wall hammer during a domestic dispute among tenants in a shared accommodation.



The disturbing altercation has left one victim, Edmond Ampomah, in critical condition. He is currently receiving treatment at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, where he is showing signs of neurological damage resulting from the vicious attack.



The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, August 28, 2023, when a dispute arose between Edmond Ampomah's wife and Kwabena Brenya, both of whom were residing as tenants in the same compound.



The dispute centered on the improper disposal of human waste within the compound of their shared residence.



Upon his wife's request, Ampomah rushed home to mediate in the escalating dispute. However, what unfolded was beyond anyone's expectations.



Kwabena Brenya launched a vicious hammer attack, targeting not only Ampomah but another individual as well.



The assault was so severe that Ampomah fell unconscious at the scene. Swift action was taken to transport him to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, where he remains hospitalized.



Medical assessments, including a scan, have revealed a skull fracture as a result of the brutal assault.



The Kasoa District Police Command has taken Kwabena Brenya into custody and is currently conducting thorough investigations into the incident.



NAY/WA



