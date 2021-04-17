Trobu MP donates to health facilities

Regional News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Moses Anim, Member of Parliament (MP), for Trobu Constituency, Friday (April 16), donated medical equipment to some selected health facilities in the Constituency to enhance healthcare delivery.



The items included an autoclave machine, delivery beds, metal chairs, patient monitor, phototherapy machine, desktop computers, printer and laptops.



The beneficiary health facilities are the Ga North Municipal Hospital at Ofankor, the Ga North Municipal Health Directorate, and the Pokuase, Amamoley and Amanfrom Health Centres.



The MP also donated GHC20,000 to the Achiato Reproductive Health Centre, as seed money towards procurement of essential equipment to run the facility.



Mr Anim commended health workers in the Municipality for their unwavering commitment and hardwork, and assured of his continued support to enhance the delivery of healthcare to the constituents.



“I will continue to support in every way possible to ensure that citizens would experience the best healthcare. I also call on other stakeholders to come on board to assist in every way possible.



"You do not know when you would need medical assistance. Whatever help you give today can go a long way to save your life or that of a family member one day,” he said.



Receiving the items on behalf of the health facilities, Dr Nhyira Essel, the Ga North Municipal Director of Health Services, expressed appreciation to the MP for his regular support.



She said the phototherapy machine would help in the treatment of jaundice in children and brought to an end, the referral of such cases to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



Dr Essel said health facilities in the Municipality needed Sonication Machines, Ultrasound Machines, Blood Pressure equipment, machines for detecting Sugar levels, X-Ray machines, among others.



Dr Victor Ceasar, the Medical Superintendent of Ga North Municipal Hospital, assured the MP that the equipment would be put to good use to meet the health needs of patients.