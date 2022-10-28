Tricycle repairer fined for unlawful entry, damage

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region, has sentenced Ebenezer Dei, a tricycle repairer, to a fine of 150 penalty units for unlawful entry and causing damage to a GH¢50 padlock.



Dei, 30, pleaded guilty to all three counts of possessing instruments intended for unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and unlawful entry.



In default he would serve three months imprisonment in hard labour.



Chief Inspector Timothy Ahiaduvor, the prosecutor, told the court, presided by Mr. Osei Kofi Amoako, that the complainant, Kwasi Baah, is a farmer who also operates a drinking bar at Asunsu Number One.



The accused is a native of Asunsu Number Two in the Municipality.



Prosecutor said the complainant, after close of work on Sunday, September 25, this year, locked the drinking bar and went home.



However, at about 0200 hours Monday, September 26, he received a report that his drinking bar had been forcibly opened with the padlock damaged.



P/C Inspt. Ahiaduvor said the complainant quickly went there and met the accused person holding two bottles of club beer, valued at GhC18.00, and two bottles of Guinness, worth GH¢16



Dei again stole GH¢200 coins the complainant had kept in a plastic container.



He was arrested with the hammer and a chisel he used to break into the shop and placed into police cells and charged with the offence after investigation.