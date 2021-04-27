Trial of alleged murderers of former MP begins

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has started hearing the murder case of late J.B. Dankwah Adu, former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, with the State calling its first prosecution witness.



Samuel Berko Sarkodie, the driver of the former legislature, testified as the first prosecution witness.



However, in the middle of the court hearing, defence counsel for the two accused flared up when the first prosecution witness gave two conflicting answers before the court.



Sarkodie had earlier told the court in his evidence that he did not know the room of the deceased.



However, in a response during cross-examination, he indicated to a defence counsel, Mr Yaw Danquah that the former legislature came out of his room upstairs from where he usually dropped his car keys to him.



Defence counsel then asked the witness, which of the answers the court should accept.



Counsel, in his bid to draw the witness’ attention to the two different answers, flared up as prosecution intervened, saying the witness indicated that the deceased came out of one of the rooms to give him his car keys.



Sarkodie, earlier, led in evidence by Mrs Sefakor Batse, the Principal State Attorney, told the court that he did not know Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy dondon, one of the accused persons in the case.



The first prosecution witness said on February 8, 2016, in the morning, the former legislature told him to meet him at his office at Dworwulu, which he did.



From Dworwulu, he and his boss went to a factory in Tema and they stayed there till 1700 hours after which they returned to Dworwulu because the MP had a meeting till 2000 hours.



The same day, the witness said, he drove the former legislature to Stanbic Heights for another meeting after which he drove him back to the house at Shaishie, Accra, at 0130 hours.

At his residence, the witness said, one Stephen Apraku, a security man, opened the gate to the house, adding: “After parking, I handed over the car keys and I proceeded home.”



“At about 3:30 am, I received a call from one Jennifer, who was at the deceased house, and she informed me that armed robbers had attacked JB Danqauh Adu. When I asked of the whereabouts of the MP, Jennifer started crying.”



The witness said he then left to the MP’s house and “on reaching there, I saw a lot of people in the house and when I enquired from the deceased’s brother, he told me someone had killed him (the MP).”



In the early hours of February 9, the Police picked him up together with Apraku, one Jennifer and Mariam and their statements were taken.



Answering questions under cross-examination administered by Mr Yaw Danquah, Sarkodie said he served the late legislature for four years, adding that he started working with the deceased in September 2012.



The witness admitted that after the incident, he gave several statements to the police.



One of his witness statements, dated February 9, 2016 was admitted in evidence.



The witness admitted knowing the deceased and some relatives.



When asked if he knew the deceased’s house very well, witness indicated that he had not been in any of the rooms.



He said he normally sat in front of the garage and waited for the late MP, who normally came out of a room under the garage and he (deceased) threw his car keys to him.



The witness further explained that he never entered the hall of the deceased, adding that he went there to drive and his focus was on his job and not his master’s family issues.



The court, presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, adjourned the matter to April 27.



Two persons are being held over the murder of the former MP.



They are Daniel Aseidu, aka, sexy dondon and Vincent Bossu, aka, Junior Agogo. They are jointly being held over conspiracy to rob.



Asiedu is additionally being held for the murder of the MP, which took place on February 9, 2016 at Shaishie, Accra.



They have denied the charges and the court has remanded them into prison custody.