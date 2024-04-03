TrendingGH: You can’t just increase the price from GH¢ 100 to GH¢500 - Public react to new passport charges

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians seem displeased with the news that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has adjusted the fees for the acquisition of a passport.



In a statement by the ministry issued on April 1, the initial price, which was GHC100 has skyrocketed to GHC500.00 and GHC644.00. For premium services, the individual has to pay GHC700.00 or 800 cedis.



Per the statement, the new prices were to take effect on April 1, 2024.



To get reactions from citizens on the upward adjustments by the Ministry, GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah, visited the passport service at Tema Station to get reactions on the new development.



During the interaction, applicants complained about the new changes and called on the government to do something about the situation.



Below are the reactions from some Ghanaians:



“We are buying these forms at GHC100.00 for the 32 pages and GHc150, and the express is GHC200.00. It is accepted, but if there is a need to increase it, we understand because the economy is changing.



"You can make it 100%, which is GHC200.00. You can’t jump from GHC100 to GHC500.00. Where are we going? What are we doing? This is too much, so the government or authorities should do something about it," one applicant said.



“It was so shocking when I heard it in the news today. When I was filling out the forms, the immigration officer who was helping me alerted me that it was likely we would be paying something around GHC400, and I was surprised.



"Something we used to pay GHC100.00 has just increased to GHC500, GHC700, and GHC800, and it's so shocking. I was not happy, but that is the government which we have now, so there’s nothing we can do," another lamented.



Watch the video below:











ED/NOQ