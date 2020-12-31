Regional News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

#TrendingGH: Sunyani residents hopeful of better tidings as they share New Year resolutions

The year 2020 is slowly coming to an end and the New Year which is 2021 is already in sight.



With the holiday season already upon us, many people are indulging in retrospection and reevaluating some of the life choices they made in the past months.



New Year’s resolutions are the perfect opportunity for all those who have failed to start making the changes that they said they would make next week, next month, or perhaps when winter starts.



With just a day from the year 2021, residents of the Bono Regional capital, Sunyani are optimistic that the New Year will bring greater things.



According to the residents, even though the year 2020 came with its own problems and challenges, there are indications that the coming year will prove otherwise.



Some of the residents who shared their New Year's resolutions with Ghanaweb disclosed what they expect to achieve in 2021.



For Mr Stephen Yeboah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Class Barbering Salon, there is biblical antecedent which gives hope that coming years are always better than previous years.



He avers that the year 2020 came with its own attendant problems such as the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, but that is not to mean the year 2021 will be same.



To Stephen, he expects God to shower his blessings unto him and every other Ghanaian as to him 2021 is a year of blessing.



For Miss Bernice Lamptey, 2020 was a challenging year as well for her as she could not fulfil her aspirations and set goals.



Going into 2021, Bernice hopes to enrol at the Nursing Training College to fulfil her dream of becoming a nurse and save lives.



"2020 was not my year as I couldn't achieve my dreams but with just a day to 2021 I am hopeful that in the coming year I will be able to realise my dream of going to the Nursing College".







