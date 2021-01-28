Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

#TrendingGH: Residents of Tarkwa eulogise late President Rawlings

The people of Tarkwa in the Western Region have paid a glowing tribute to the Late former President Jerry John Rawlings as he is being laid in state today and tomorrow.



The funeral rites of the late former president started yesterday with a vigil held in his honour at the Armed Forces Officers Mess in Burma Camp, Accra.



The funeral rites continue today Monday 25th January where he has been laid in state for government officials, political leaders, religious groups and various groups of interest to file past his mortal remains to pay their last respects.



Same will be done on Tuesday 26th February 2021 Accra International Conference Centre for the former president who died on November 12, 2020.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb, the people of Tarkwa described the former president as the father of democracy in Ghana.



According to them, he was a courageous man who used all his powers to make sure Ghana moved from military rule to a democratic rule, irrespective whoever is affected.



