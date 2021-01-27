Regional News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

#TrendingGH: Residents of Tamale heap praises on late Rawlings

play videoResidents spoke to GhanaWeb's Northern Regional Correspondent

Correspondence from Northern Region:



A heap of praises' have been doused on the late former president Jerry John Rawlings in farewell messages made by some residents of Tamale.



Sharing their farewell messages to GhanaWeb, some Ghanaians in Tamale took time to reflect on some of the developmental projects Rawling brought to the region, and the lessons they have learned from his life.



Some of the projects cited include; construction of roads, the extension of electricity to the North, and the establishment of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in the region.



They explained that those projects have contributed immensely to lighting up developments in the region.



Speaking to Haruna Suale, a resident of Tamale, said he will miss Rawlings because he was an inspiration to him; adding that looking up to Rawlings always inspires him and encourages him to work harder towards achieving his dreams.



“Rawlings really contributed to the growth of Ghana and Ghanaians will miss him too," Sualei said.



Suale also encourages the youth to emulate some of Rawlings's principles and his ideologies, and inculcate it in themselves, “I think it will help us."



Alhassan Ali, another resident said Rawlings was not discriminatory in sharing the national cake, “he never considers where one hails from, being it north or south, he treats you equally."



He added that, currently, Ghana needs a leader like Rawlings to turns the fortunes of the country around, “ I pray Ghana gets a leader like Rawlings soon to take over the affairs of the country."

He also described Rawlings as peoples' oriented and encourages other leaders to emulate him.



Another resident, by the name Abdul Salaam, also seized the opportunity to pinpoint some projects, according to him, the late former president executed in the region.



“Looking at infrastructure, moving from Tamale to Zabzugu, he was able to provide a nice bridge there, he was also able to construct a nice bridge at Bimbila too."



“Meaning he was telling us that those people when they have something to do in Tamale and other places, particularly we are base on farming, they will be able to transport their goods easily from the rural areas to the urban centers to sell."



