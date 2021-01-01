Regional News of Friday, 1 January 2021

#TrendingGH: Residents in Western Region share resolutions for 2021

play videoThe residents shared their New Year resolutions with GhanaWeb

Correspondence from Western Region:



Residents in Ghana's Western Region have expressed mixed reactions to their new year resolutions.



New year resolution is the moment everyone sits to reflect and examine some of his or her life choices already executed and yet-to-be executed.



Whenever a new resolution is mentioned, everyone seems to be agog over it with many realistic and unrealistic expectations.



New Year resolution differs, some people dream big and others too dream small because the future is unknown unless God.



Some people also don't plan anything at all for the new year.



As we have welcomed the New year, 2021, some Ghanaians have shared their expectations for the year.



Daniel Kaku of GhanaWeb TV visited some market centers in the Western Region to speak to some residents to share their new resolutions.



While some believe 2021 will be a year of prosperity with the Akufo-Addo-led government making the economy better for them, others are with the view that their standard of living will be worse under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



At the Aiyinasi market, some people described the year 2020 as the most difficult year amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.



They prayed to God to help them expand their businesses in 2021 and also prayed to God to wash away the Coronavirus completely from the world.



Watch the New year resolutions of some Ghanaians from Western Region below:





