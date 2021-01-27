Regional News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

#TrendingGH: Rawlings will forever remain in our hearts - Residents of Navrongo

Residents of Navrongo, in the Upper East Region, say the death of Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings has left a deep cut in their hearts that would take forever to heal.



They said he was a good leader who will be remembered for his good works including the extension of electricity to the Northern part of Ghana and his enormous contribution to the establishment of the country’s railway system.



Late Former President JJ Rawlings died last year after a short illness. He died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the nation’s capital, Accra.



Sharing their farewell messages, some residents in the region said the late former president would be missed for his firm posture and commitment to issues bordering the development of the country. They also said he was a source of inspiration to many.



Akwata Yaminus Stanislav, a teacher, and resident of Navrongo who hailed him for fighting for accountability and probity in the country and dealing with corruption during his tenure as head of state said it would take the nation a long time to find a leader like Mr. Rawlings.



He stated that his mannerism and confidence was what Ghanaians including him were going to miss about the late leader.



Another resident, Amadu Issah Samari, mentioned that the late head of state was a hero he had so much admiration for. He said late JJ Rawlings was one of the best leaders African ever witnessed.



Joseph, a barber whose father told him great stories about late Rawlings while growing up, wished he was still alive to contest for the Presidency. According to him, the leadership skill of Mr. Rawlings distinguished him from other Ghanaian political leaders.



