#TrendingGH: Positioning of parties on the ballot doesn't matter - Ghanaians

The Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana yesterday conducted a balloting process for qualified presidential aspirants for the upcoming December 7 polls.



Just after the balloting, the two major political parties in the country; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) read meanings into their positions on the ballot paper.



Though the NPP wished to have picked number 4 for it to be in tandem with their 4more4 Nana campaign message, it was rather unfortunate they chose number 1.



The NDC, on the other hand, said God has answered their prayers as they've longed for the second position.



This, they added symbolizes the second coming of former President John Dramani Mahama who is their flagbearer.



But Ghanaians are however unperturbed about the positioning of presidential candidates on the ballot papers.



According to some people who spoke to GhanaWeb, the listing of presidential aspirants will not in any way affect their decision as they already know who to vote for in the upcoming polls.



One of the interviewees said “the individual Ghanaian has been or is being enlightened now so we don't just vote due to party flags or positions but we vote due to their intuition, what they want to for the country and how it will benefit us and our generation…I don’t think the position has anything to do with my vote per say but their campaign message.







Another interviewee in the camp of the NDC while expressing joy over their number on the ballot said “We came into power before and they said Jesus Christ went and he is going to come and he is our comforter and the comforter that we are expecting is John Dramani Mahama and he is coming back…and that’s why when we got the second, we said it is the second coming of Jesus Christ".



On the part of the NPP, another said “the first means God has chosen Nana to be his first choice and Ghanaians have chosen Nana to be their first choice…still, 4 more for Nana.”



Below is the list of the qualified presidential candidates and how they are positioned on the ballot paper.



1 NPP - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



2 NDC - John Dramani Mahama



3 GUM - Rev. Kwabena Andrews



4 CPP - Ivor Kobina Greenstreet



5 GFP - Akua Donkor



6 GCPP - Dr Henry Lartey



7 APC - Hassan Ayariga



8 LPG - Kofi Akpaloo

