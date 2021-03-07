General News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

#TrendingGH: Mixed reactions greet absence of 6th March parade on Independence Day

play videoFile photo: Ghana's 64th Independence Day celebrations was held virtually

Some Ghanaians have expressed varied opinions about the brief virtual ceremony that was held to mark the country’s 64th Independence Day on March 6, 2021.



For the first time in Ghana’s history, the usual long hours of parade and speeches to mark the country’s independence day was forfeited due to the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Some individuals who spoke to www.ghanaweb.com are of the view that going forward, the country should maintain the virtual celebration on Independence Day.



This, according to them, will cease the incessant collapse of school children who are usually kept under the mercy of the scorching sun at parade grounds.



“We hear of stories each time these children go for March pass. They go through stress and some of them even collapse in the process. I think that we should continue to maintain the virtual means of the 6th March celebration,” a trader said.



“The virtual ceremony was short and simple. I think I prefer that one as compared to the usually crowded independence square parades. It is also good for this pandemic era as it will prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said another.



Others were, however, of the view that the 6th march parade is a longstanding Ghanaian culture and as such should not be scrapped.



To them, the anniversary parades are touted as the country’s heritage as it is usually held in remembrance of the country’s founding fathers.



“Completely abandoning our usual parades is not a good thing. We can gather a bit of all the stakeholders to participate in it rather than abandoning it. This parade was long-held even before I was born. It is our culture and usually held to remember our forefathers,” an individual asserted.



