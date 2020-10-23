Regional News of Friday, 23 October 2020

#TrendingGH: Ellembelle residents share mixed reactions on ballot positioning

play videoResidents at Ellembelle shared varied opinions on the position of parties on this years ballot paper

Some residents in the Western Region have expressed mixed reactions on the balloting of the presidential candidates and parliamentary candidates for the December 7 polls.



The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, conducted and officiated balloting for the 2020 presidential candidates' and their parliamentary candidates.



The NPP picked the number one position, NDC presidential candidate picked the number two position, GUM also picked the number three position and the remaining positions were picked by the other nine Presidential candidates.



Expressing their views on GhanaWeb TV, some residents at Ellembelle in the Western Region said the positions on the ballot paper doesn't matter.



One of the respondents explained that Ghanaians are now enlightened hence the position of the ballot paper does not influence their decisions on who to vote for.



"...I will say numbers do not count because Ghanaians are now enlightened. Last four years, the NDC picked number 3 and NPP picked 5 but when the voting came to an end the NPP was victorious," he told GhanaWeb's correspondent.



