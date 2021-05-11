TrendingGH: Denying Muslim students from fasting is very callous – Ghanaians lament

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of Ghanaians have reacted to the decision made by Wesley Girls Senior High School in denying Muslim students from partaking in this year’s Ramadan fasting.



According to the section of Ghanaians who spoke to GhanaWeb, the decision made by the school was harsh and discriminatory against the Muslim religion.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie on #TrendingGH at the 37 Military lorry station, they noted that, denying an individual’s right to worship is wrong and against the laws of the land, hence authorities must act to avoid possible chaos.



“The school did not handle the issue well, they should have just allowed the girls to fast besides, we live in a country where everyone is entitled to join any religion he or she wants so why should they stop them from fasting? It is very wrong. I don’t agree with what they did,” one of the respondents told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the Leader of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has said they won't sit aloof to watch religious leaders plunge the country into chaos.



His comment follows the continued refusal of Wesley Girls Senior High School to allow Muslim students to perform Islamic rituals of fasting.



The Christian Council, Catholic Bishops Conference, and other religious bodies have shared their varied views on this topic.



While the Christian denomination backs the decision taken by the management of the school, others predominantly from the Muslim community have disagreed with the management of the school, expressing worry over the act.



Watch the full interview below:



