General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#TrendingGH: Christians observe first Sunday service in 2021

play videoChristians marked their first Sunday service of the year on January 3, 2021

For the major part of 2020 religious activities were very slow with the restrictions placed on congregations by government to curb the spread of COVID-19.



It was only in the later parts of the year that the government of Ghana eased restrictions on religious activities, allowing Christians to congregate for services.



Having entered a new year, Christians are beginning 2021 with hope and expectations that their Sunday church activities will soon return to times pre-COVID-19.



Visiting the head branch of Perez Chapel International on the first Sunday of the year, some congregants expressed optimism about the new year whiles sharing their experience their first day at church in the year.



Watch some Christians share their experience of first day at church in 2020 below:





