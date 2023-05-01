Trending GH: What is your most important profession - Some Ghanaians share varied views

General News of Monday, 1 May 2023

It is that time of the year again to celebrate workers all over the world.



On May 1 every year, the day is set aside to celebrate the hard work of people in various professions worldwide and appreciate their good work.



As part of efforts to mark the day, GhanaWeb sought to find out from Ghanaians which profession they consider most important and why they put prominence on same.



Some Ghanaians at Circle, in Accra, told GhanaWeb on #TrendingGH that they think every profession is important and therefore must be accorded due respect.



While many of them maintained that blue-collar jobs and white-collar jobs should be prioritised alike, one person who spoke to GhanaWeb mentioned farming as one out of the lot that should be given utmost attention.



This he says is due to the role of farmers in the economy.



“This generation thinks farming is not a good profession. Some say I’ve attended university so farming is a useless profession but what we must note is that farming is the best profession.

Whether poultry, growing of cassava, maize, coffee, etc, all are attributed to farming. Therefore, farming is the most important profession," he said.



Another person added that "We really do not respect waste collectors but when you take a look at their effort, they do very well.

For instance, when I heap up rubbish in my house, I cannot collect it by myself so it means I’d need a waste collector. So, to me, every profession is important; we just need to give them that reverence.



