Trending GH: Security agencies have failed - Ghanaians share views on management of Western Togoland attacks

Security agencies have failed - Ghanaians share views on management of Western Togoland attacks

play videoSome Ghaians say the security agencies have failed in proactively managing the separatists attacks

Following recent attacks by separatists groups in the Volta Region, some critics have faulted security agencies in the country for failing to gather actionable intelligence which would have been useful in proactively thwarting the recent activities of the secessionists.



According to the critics, Ghana’s security architecture has failed in preventing the recent attacks staged by the want away Western Togoland secessionists.



Gathering the views of some Ghanaians on the role of the security agencies in managing the situation, majority of the respondents who spoke on GhanaWeb TV’s Trending GH said the security agencies have failed in being proactive about the management and prevention of the attacks.



“I will say the security agencies have failed because this is not the first time the separatists have taken such an action; this must be the second or third time.



When the first attack happened, it was expected that the police would have made arrests during the planning stage of the attack. But it didn’t happen as such and it has happened a second and a third time,” a businessman at the Makola Market told GhanaWeb TV.



Another respondent speaking on the intelligence gathering said, “The security intelligence gathering machinery has failed woefully. It shouldn’t be happening that the arrests are always carried out after the attacks has happened.”



According to some of the respondents, the situation is creating a sense of insecurity which threatens the survival of the government.



“This makes me feel that we are not entirely safe. These events indicate that someone can stage a coup and overthrow the government although there are security agencies in the country.”



Among other things, the cross section of Ghanaians who shared their views on the management of the volta secessionists attacks have called on the security agencies to be more proactive in its actions and to ensure that arrested culprits are served their due in the face of the law to make it a deterrent to others.



Watch some Ghanaians share their views on the management of the Western Togoland by security agencies below:





