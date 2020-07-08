General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Trending GH: Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s selection will curb corruption, inspire young girls - Ghanaians

Though several personalities have expressed dissenting views about the appointment of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, a section of Ghanaians believe it would rather curb the high spate of corruption and empower young women, going forward.



GhanaWeb took a tour to some parts of Accra to find out how people received the news and their forecast on the chances of victory for the opposition NDC in the upcoming polls.



In our interactions, a number of respondents expressed their delight with the decision of the former president. To them, this will rejuvenate the interest of young girls to study and achieve greater heights.



“This selection will have a huge impact on female education in the country. The girl child will begin to see the practicality of women assuming presidential roles and others. Many girls will look up to her so for me it’s a good decision and I hope it continues,” a female respondent told the news team.



Similarly, others thought it this would be the long-lost panacea to the menace of corruption in government because females are rarely cited in corruption scandals and dirty politics in the country.



“Looking at where the country is going, I think it’s a good decision to appoint a woman. Women always play motherly roles and I rarely hear women cited in corruption scandals like the men. So, it’s okay,” a trader said.



However, others were unfazed about the appointment as they maintained it could not guarantee the opposition party victory in the upcoming December polls.



Former President John Mahama on Monday, July 7, 2020, announced the former Vice-Chancellor for the University of Cape Coast as his running mate for election 2020.



The former Minister of Education prevailed after stiff competition from former finance minister and governor of the Central Bank Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who is deemed to be favoured by the grassroots of the party.



This is the first time one of the two main political parties – NPP, NDC – will head to the national polls with a female running mate.









