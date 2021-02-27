Regional News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

#Trending GH: Our traditions do not support LGBTQ+, don’t legalize it – Sandema residents urge govt

Residents of Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality have urged government not to pay heed to calls by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community to legalize their activities.



Residents said legalizing their activities would go against the traditions and Customs of the country which is blessed with very rich cultural heritage.

They said the instance where men were allowed to marry men and women given the freedom to also marry their fellow women was a practice right-thinking citizens, particularly those in authority, should frown on.



When GhanaWeb interacted with some residents in Sandema Township, they stated that there were no elements in the teachings of the Holy Bible, Holy Quran or the African Tradition that backed the activities of persons with the same sexual orientations.



Christopher Adeetuk, a Teacher said it was something that should not be condoned in an upright society. He urged government not to decriminalize their activities.



Diana Afelinaab, a student said by the teachings of Christianity it was sinful to have a sexual relationship with a person of the same gender. She said it was not only condemnable but acted against one of the core purposes for sex which is procreation. She urged authorities to strike out any plea for the legalization of LGBTQ+.



“if we are to say men should marry men and women should also marry women, I wonder how they are going to give birth to children. And if you look at it from the religious aspect, it’s something that is, let me say a sin. So, me I think the government shouldn’t legalize it in Ghana”.



Another resident, Alikali Kunatey, a Teacher and spokesperson for the Sandema Chief Imam was of the view that government should not give audience to the pleas of the LGBTQ+ community. He said when government kowtows to their demand, other illegal entities such as armed robbers would also hide behind the constitution to ask for the freedom to operate.



He urged government to “take a firm step, send a well worded appeal to Parliament to make it illegal for people to practice such an act. Let it be worded that lesbianism, Gayism is prohibited in Ghana”.



Amwarinsa Clement, a mobile money agent, said rejecting the influence of the Western world to legalize LGBTQ+ in Ghana was the only way Ghanaians could accord respect to their ancestors. He urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to outline stiffer punishments for people who indulge in the act.



