Regional News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#Trending GH: Mixed reactions in Bolgatanga ahead of rollout of coronavirus vaccination exercise

play videoResidents shared their views with GhanaWeb

Correspondence from Upper East:



There were mixed reactions in Ghana when news broke out that vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic had been discovered abroad.



As the vaccines have finally arrived in Ghana, Ghanaweb's Upper East Regional correspondent, Sarah Dubure, took to the streets of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region and engaged the public to find out if they would readily go for it, whether they had the necessary education on them before their arrival.



A bar attendant, Sarah Abeiro, was quick to say that she would not go for the vaccine, as she knew nothing about it.



According to her, the vaccine was capable of causing more sicknesses in the human system that are more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic.



She suggested a test trial of the vaccines on the Parliamentarians since they are the leaders. With regard to education, Saraphina said she never heard anything about the vaccines until now.



Mr. Nasiru Mohamed said he would not take the vaccine, as it would not help him in any way. He questioned why the Americans did not take it before directing it to Ghanaians.



He lamented that the government has not done much to educate the Ghanaians. According to him they only heard that the vaccines would be brought in to the country. He suggested for the vaccines to be tested on the ministers before they would be administered to citizens.



A fashion designer, Mr. Robert Aduko, expressed fear about the vaccine, he explained that he has gathered from social media that when takes the vaccine, his life span would be cut short.



He indicated that despite the assurance from the government that the vaccine would cure other sicknesses in the body, he found it difficult to be convinced.



He called for more educate, as that would help erase his doubts.



A cold store operator, madam Mariam Mohamed, was of the view that the vaccine was intended to help Ghanaians, but lamented that she did not get the need education to propel her to go for it.



Watch the video below:



