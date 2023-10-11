Trending GH: Breast Cancer Awareness - Men share varied opinions on breast cancer

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Among some troubling health issues that affect women worldwide is breast cancer.



In 2020, it was reported that close to 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, and about 50% of these women died, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO)



The month of October is dedicated to creating awareness of breast cancer every year.



As part of efforts to help with this campaign, GhanaWeb on #TrendingGH engaged in a conversation with some Ghanaians, especially men to find out if they have any knowledge about the disease and the steps they are taking to prevent a mother, a sister, or a loved one from contracting it.



These men were interactive and shared interesting views on the topic.



According to one trader, he is of the view that breast cancer is backed by spiritual forces.



He went ahead to associate unhealthy living and unhealthy relationships as some causes of breast cancer and advised women to practice personal hygiene.



“Breast cancer sometimes has some spiritual attachment. I firmly believe that breast cancer is a spiritual thing. Some women get affected by this cancer because they do not eat well or it is caused by germs as a result of unhealthy living. Sometimes, women who engage in unhealthy relationships can easily get breast cancer that is, when they sleep with every man who proposes to them and allow these men to play with their breasts. My advice to the ladies is to regularly visit the hospital to get their breasts screened and also practice personal hygiene”, he said.



Another trader who spoke to GhanaWeb’s Eugenia Diabah said he had the perception that breast cancer is easily contracted by ladies until he heard a man tell his story of how he was diagnosed with breast cancer.



“Anytime I heard of breast cancer, the gender that comes to mind is a woman but I was surprised when I heard men can easily get breast cancer. A young man shared his experience and according to him, he one day felt a lump in his breast. He then visited the hospital and was told it was breast cancer. Upon hearing that revelation, I have made up my mind to check my breast for lumps often and visit the hospital for screening”, the trader told the reporter.



