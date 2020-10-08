General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Tree Crop Development Authority will transform lives - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the Tree Crop Development Authority which will be established by the Akufo Addo Administration for six tree crops will transform lives of Ghanaians.



The authority, he said, among other things, will see to the research, marketing and pricing of Coconut, Cashew, Mango, Rubber, Shea butter and Palm-nut.



“Cocoa gives the country good money. However, there are other crops that equally give us more money. They include Coconut, Cashew, Mango, Shea butter, Rubber and Palm-nut. So we want to have a development authority that will put these six tree crops under one umbrella, research on them, work on competitive pricing as well as looking for a good market,” he said while addressing a durbar at Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality as part of his two-day visit of the Western Region.



The Vice President added “So just as COCOBOD is doing for the Cocoa sector, especially working tremendously at changing the lives of cocoa farmers, the Tree Crop Development Authority will be expected to do same.



“Nana, this area is noted for Coconut. Like any initiative that the Akufo Addo Administration has implemented, we will commit to make this new development authority work for Ghanaians”, he pledged.



Performing a sod-cutting ceremony for the Sameye barrier to Jaway Wharf Road, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the government will continue to give meaning to its ‘year of roads’ promise.



“This road is very critical and when put in good shape will contribute significantly to the development of Jomoro and other connecting districts. It is a combination of highways and feeder roads and is under GNPC financing”.



The Samenye Barrier to Jaway Wharf Road and others under construction is 108.8 km in total.



“When completed, eighty per cent of untarred roads in Jomoro would have been done”, the Vice President said.



The 108.8 km road construction project, would be undertaken within 30 months by Messrs MYTURN Limited and Messrs Kingspok Company Limited.

