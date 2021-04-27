Treat galamseyers as hardened criminals – Nana Kobina Nketia V

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketiah V, has described anyone involved in illegal small scale mining also known as galamsey as a criminal.



He said until people of this kind are treated as criminals destroying the country’s lands, the fight against illegal mining will not succeed.



He asked the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor not to relent in his efforts to deal with illegal mining.



Every obstacle against the fight against illegal mining must be removed, adding that “your good works in this area will propel you to become future President”



The Omanhene stated this when the Hon. Minister and his entourage paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace in Sekondi.



The courtesy call on the Omanhene formed part of the Minister’s two-day working visit to the Western Region.



Nana Kobina Nketiah V also lauded the Minister for bringing onboard members of his political opponent the NDC including Rashid Pelpuo who is a Ranking member of Parliament select committee on Lands and Forestry and MP for Wa central.



The omanhene recounted how due to galamsey, the people of Sekondi had no water for more than three weeks.