Treat alleged ‘fight’ to become Mahama's running mate as distractions – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Politics of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged party supporters to dismiss rumours surrounding the competition for the position of running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



She emphasised that these rumours are distractions from the pressing issues that require attention in the country.



In her view, the race for the running mate position is nothing more than a distraction, diverting attention away from the concerns of the majority of Ghanaians.



Currently, two individuals, Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, and Mr Sam Jonah, a prominent business figure, have emerged as potential contenders to replace Prof Opoku Agyemang as the running mate for the 2024 elections.



Prof Opoku Agyemang stressed that the foremost concern for Ghanaians at this moment should be the alarming rate of youth unemployment in the country.



She made these remarks on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Kwame Nkrumah Centre for Ideology, Governance, and Leadership, in collaboration with the Institute of African Studies at the University of Ghana, with support from the South African High Commission.



The primary objective of the conference was to commemorate the enduring leadership legacies of Kwame Nkrumah and Nelson Mandela, spanning the last six decades of African resurgence and liberation.



Addressing the conference, Prof. Opoku Agyemang highlighted the myriad of challenges that Africa faces due to the artificial borders imposed during the colonial era.



She called for unity among Africans and an aspiration to transform the continent into a better place for all its inhabitants. Furthermore, she advocated a borderless Africa, emphasizing the importance of a united and integrated African continent.