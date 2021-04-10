Treat all NABCO members fairly - Garu MP to government

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Garu in the Upper East region, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, has expressed his unhappiness with the way the governing NPP is handling the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) in his constituency.



He complained that there seems to be special treatment meted out to NABCO workers who are of other political affiliations other than the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



“I’m aware some youth perceived to belong to the other political divide have been sacked without any form of compensation whiles others who applied for placement under the program have been denied but I promised to follow these issues to the latter to ensure equity and fairness for all.



"Employment opportunities at the various state institutions, departments, and agencies are not reserved for a few people or members of one political party as is happening under this government,” he lamented.



He made this known during a tour to his constituency to inspect development projects being undertaken and also to interact with his constituents.



Albert Alalzuuga reassured his constituents that he would continue to work very hard to deliver their needs and that the development of the area remains his number one priority.



The Garu MP also used the opportunity to explain happenings in Parliament to his constituents.



He, therefore, appealed to the people to exercise restrain as members and leadership of the minority are working around the clock to ensure that the supreme interests of the general masses and the NDC party is served.



“I can assure you that your interest and that of the nation runs supreme in every decision we make as your representatives. So be rest assured that your interest and that of the great NDC will be served at any day.” he promised.



“As an MP, visiting your constituent gives a fair idea and insight into issues affecting people. Again, at any given time MPs have to account to people on whose mandate you serve hence my engagement with you to report what had happened so far in Parliament where I represent you.” he opined.



The Garu Lawmaker touched on the bad nature of some roads and assured them he will do everything possible to make sure the road network which has become a major problem in the constituency would be solved as soon as possible since it’s one of the biggest challenges the constituency is faced with.



In the area of Health, the MP talked about the number of Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHIPS) compound he personally undertook in the various towns to take care of their health needs.



The lawmaker commended the people for their self-help spirit and urged them to continue with it.



In all the communities, the people and their elders thanked the MP for his support, assuring him of their continuous support to enable him bring more development to their area.