Politics of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Treat Ghanaians with dignity – Former NPP Youth Organiser to Akufo-Addo appointees

Francis Ejaku Donkoh, former NPP Youth Organiser

A stalwart member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Youth Organiser in the Central Region, Francis Ejaku Donkoh has kindly advised yet-to-be vetted government appointees to be more open and friendly to Ghanaians.



The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently released a list of appointees that would help him govern the country in his second term of office pending the approval of parliament through the appointment committee.



Francis Ejaku Donkoh who has intentions to contest as the Central Regional Organizer of the NPP has stated that the already named government appointees and those who will follow later should be reminded to treat Ghanaians with dignity not disdain.



The philanthropist and media mogul said that the practice whereby government appointees treat their fellow Ghanaians who gave NPP the mandate to govern with harsh words and insolence should be a thing of the past.



“I will plead with our incoming government appointees that they should open their doors and be friendlier to Ghanaians because they gave the mandate to us as a party to govern the country.



“Once government appointees treat Ghanaians with dignity at their various capacities, it will go a long way to boost the image of the party and improve our electoral fortunes in the next elections,” he told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.