Travelling abroad does not guarantee success - Youth advised

CEO of PRIBET Group of Companies, Mr. Prince Lamptey

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PRIBET Group of Companies, Mr. Prince Lamptey Tetteh has observed that the notion that one can earn good income by working or hustling in countries such as America, Europe or Asian compared to African countries is false.



Speaking to The Chronicle, he expressed concern that most people in Africa especially the youth leave their motherland to either America, Europe or the Asian countries in search of greener-pasture but said such people do not make much in life.



According Mr. Tetteh, a number of factors, including low income, poor working conditions, family pressure, low job opportunities drive African youth to migrate to other countries for better living conditions.



“The high legal minimum wage offered abroad is driving African migrants crazy. Everyone is eager to have a taste of the pie – a handsome reward for their labor. An unskilled worker or those doing menial jobs believe they can earn more in a month working abroad than their counterparts and even those well-trained in their countries”, he said.



The young business magnate said that parents pressure their children to travel abroad wit the reason is that they can’t continue with the responsibility of taking care of the child.



“Others are looking to enjoy the dividends of having someone abroad. Maybe their close friend or neighbor’s child has gone, and they can see the good stuff in terms remittances he or she sends to the parents. Most parents get jealous and pressure their children to take the trip. They can even go as far as to threaten them never to return empty-handed”, he added.



Mr Tetteh said there are opportunities in African countries, but not enough for the graduates they churn out every year.



“Thousands of students graduate from school with the hope of landing a good job but are faced with high competition from the little opportunity available”, he said and added that “industries that can create thousands of jobs have been closed down due to corruption and neglect on the path of the government”.



He stressed that the lack of job opportunities is one of the main reasons African migrants are leaving the continent.



In his opinion, the youth believe there are opportunities abroad and that even menial jobs pay more than the white-collar jobs in their countries.



Pribet Group of Companies is a multi-disciplinary construction and general merchant business firm with expertise in building/civil engineering, security services, multimedia, energy production, agriculture, travel and tours, importation of fuel, technology and IT solutions.



With branches in Portugal(Europe), Guinéa-Bissau and Ghana(Africa branches), Pribet is the local partner for Karpower; providing electricity for the whole of Guinea-Bissau.



Born in the Bono region, Mr. Lamptey Tetteh might still be a long way from reaching his peak, but he has already made each and every Ghanaian and African very proud with his business mindset.



He has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that doing business in Africa is the best option one can have and really do great and earn a good income.



According to him, through perseverance, hard work, honesty and God-fearing one can make it in life no matter where he or she finds himself or herself.“I started life in Guinea Bissau with a small beauty salon but had ended up owing a lot of companies across the Africa Continent”, he said and added that “together we can make Africa a better place for ourselves”.

