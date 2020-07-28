General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Transport fares will be reduced soon – GRTCC assures public

The GRTCC has assured an immediate reduction on transportation fares

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has assured commuters that transport fares will be reduced “soon” following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 14th COVID-19 address which he asked commercial buses to have full capacity passengers.



The President said: “In consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation, and the leadership of transport operators, the government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, and buses”.



The announcement has generated some heated arguments between drivers and commuters over the reduction of fares.



But the Council’s General Secretary, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ has assured an immediate reduction on transportation fares before the end of the week.



He pleaded with commuters to “calm down”, adding that, “We are going to meet our drivers and soon we will reduce the fare. They should bear with us and surely we will reduce the fares.”

