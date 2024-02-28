Transformation in police service worth emulating - Akufo-Addo praises Dampare

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised what he described as the ‘changing face’ and transformation of the Ghana Police Service, noting it is worth emulating by other state agencies.



According to the president, the transformation in the police service is best reflected in the facelift of the police headquarters under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



Speaking at the State of the Nation Address in parliament on Tuesday, the president said his government has equipped the police more than any government in recent times.



“Government has performed much creditably, the police today are much equipped than they have ever been The increased Police visibility on the streets goes a long to way to assure the community.



“The changing phase of the police is perhaps best exemplified by the dramatic facelift of they have given the frontage of the police headquarters on the Ring Road in Accra, it is beautiful and I recommend to all institutions and indeed household,” the president said.



In February 2023, while presenting some equipment to the police at the Police Headquarters, President Akufo-Addo said, “We're all witnessing the transformation of the Ghana Police Service under our very eyes. We see the discipline that has been restored to our roads, the enhanced Police visibility, and general discipline in society under the leadership of the IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare.



"I want to assure him that he has my full support and the support of my government to continue his transformation of the police service," he noted.







NAY/AE



