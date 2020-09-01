Politics of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Transferring small-scale miners’ leader to Accra waste of taxpayers’ money – Namoale

Nii Amasah Namoale was speaking on CTV's 'Dwabre Mu' show

Former La Dadekotopon MP Nii Amasah Namoale has said the transfer of the President of the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association, Mr Michael Kwadwo Peprah, to Accra by the police following his arrest in the Ashanti Region, was a waste of the taxpayers’ money.



“Whether he was transported by helicopter, aeroplane or car, it was a waste of the taxpayers’ money”, the former MP told Animonyam Okyere on CTV’s Dwabre Mu morning show on Monday, 31 August 2020.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), earlier condemned the arrest over the weekend.



Mr Peprah was arrested over a Facebook post.



The party, in a statement, said: “The NDC condemns this shameful act, which is part of a desperate scheme by the oppressive and despotic Akufo-Addo government to intimidate, harass and silence critical voices ahead of the 2020 general elections,” the statement said.



Below are details of the NDC statement by the NDC



The National Democratic Congress has just learnt of the arrest and detention of the President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah for a post he made on his Facebook wall, ahead of the Association’s planned press conference to expose the Akufo-Addo government on mining-related issues.



Michael Kwadwo Peprah was arrested in the Ashanti region last night and is currently at the Central Police Station in Kumasi waiting to be transported to Accra, on the orders of the Environment Minister and Chief “Galamsey” promoter, Professor Frimpong Boateng.



The NDC condemns this shameful act, which is part of a desperate scheme by the oppressive and despotic Akufo-Addo government to intimidate, harass and silence critical voices ahead of the 2020 general elections.



We are reliably informed, that as we speak, Michael Kwadwo Peprah has not been given access to his lawyers by the Police. We humbly entreat the media and CSOs to follow this matter and give it the attention it deserves.



Let’s us speak up against the culture of oppression and tyranny being supervised by President Akufo Addo, because injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. #IstandWithMichaelKwadwoPeprah



SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ. National Communication Officer, NDC





