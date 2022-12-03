'Traitor': Criticism on Twitter over Partey's shirt swap with Luis Suarez

General News of Saturday, 3 December 2022
Midfielder Thomas Partey took time to meet Luis Suarez after the December 2, 2022 World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.
Partey was on the losing side whiles Suarez captained the Uruguayan side to their first victory at the tournament having drawn with South Korea and lost to Portugal.
Partey was seen in a viral photo exchanging shirts with Suarez, the two are related by their association with Spanish club side Atletico Madrid.
Suarez joined in 2020 at the same time that the Ghanaian midfielder moved to England to join Arsenal.
The verdict on Twitter over the shirt swap was critique, with the word 'traitor' taking being prominent. Those angry at the move say Partey could have swapped the shirts away from public view.
But for others, it was no big deal for players to swap shirts once the game is over.
Ghana ended bottom of Group H with Portugal topping whiles South Korea finsihed second ahead of Uruguay on goal difference - both teams finished with four points apiece.
The Black Stars recorded three points from three games - losing to Portugal and Uruguay and beating South Korea. They scored five goals and conceded seven.
Coach Otto Addo has resigned his position in the post-match press conference.
See some reactions to the shirt swap below:
