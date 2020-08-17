Regional News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: GNA

Training for assembly members in Effutu and Gomoa East commences

two-day orientation and training workshop is under the organisation of the Local Government Ministry

A two-day orientation and training workshop for Assembly members drawn from Effutu and Gomoa East is underway at Winneba, with a call on them to be conversant with the rules and standing orders that govern the Assemblies.



It is being organized by the Ministry of Local Government in collaboration with the Institute of Local Government Studies and the Office of the Head of Local Government Service.



The workshop seeks to equip the newly inaugurated Assembly Members with the requisite skills, knowledge and competencies to enable them perform better in their new role and serve their electorate satisfactorily.



Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Service-Local Government Service and leader of a four-member resource persons who officially opened the event, underscored the need for the capacities of the new members to be built for effective and efficient performance.



He tasked them to be studious and knowledgeable in order for them to fully participate meaningfully during deliberations to help aid the development of their areas.



Mr. John B. Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, in his welcoming address said the refresher session will broaden their understanding in service delivery to the people and the nation at large.



Topics to be treated include ‘Ghana’s Decentralize Policy and the local Government System’, ‘Assembly as a System and the Responsibility and Roles of Assembly Members’.



Other topics include ‘District Assemblies and Police Health Emergencies’ and ‘COVID-19 and overview of the standing orders of the Assembly’.





