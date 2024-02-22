Tragic, senseless shooting - Toronto Mayor mourns Ghanaian who was killed at bus stop

Diasporia News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, the largest city in Canada, has reacted to the shooting of a Ghanaian immigrant, Adu Boakye.



The 39-year-old father of four had relocated to Canada in November 2023, only to succumb to gunshots fired by a lone gunman in the North York area of the city late last week.



Boakye died at the hospital where first responders had rushed him, a police statement from the February 17 incident read.



Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement that her office is working with the police to find those responsible.



“My heart goes out to the family of Adu Boakye and to the young person that was injured in the tragic and senseless shootings at Jane and Driftwood,” Chow said.



“The residents of this neighbourhood, many families with children, deserve to know they will be safe waiting at a bus stop or walking down the street,” she added.



Police have yet to identify the other victim, who was shot by the same gunman who attacked Boakye. The young man, however, remains hospitalized.



A public notice has also been issued on the perpetrator as police intensify their efforts to arrest him and bring him to justice.



