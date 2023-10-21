Tragic clash claims the life of 27-year-old Qatar-bound Kwame Owusu in Pankrono

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a fatal clash between two youth groups in Pankrono, within the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has resulted in the untimely death of 27-year-old Kwame Owusu, who was scheduled to return to Dubai on October 19, 2023.



Kwame Owusu met his tragic end during a violent confrontation that erupted on October 18, 2023, between the youth of Pankrono Zongo and Pankrono Adabraka. The clash escalated to a point where Mr. Owusu suffered a life-threatening stab wound, which ultimately proved fatal.



The victim was swiftly transferred from a private hospital in the area to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), but tragically, medical intervention couldn't save his life, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.



Tragedy struck once again the following morning, as news of Mr. Owusu's death reached the local community. This information reignited hostilities, sparking another round of confrontations between the youth factions in the area.



To prevent any further escalation of violence, a contingent of armed police personnel was dispatched to Pankrono. Their primary mission is to restore and maintain peace and order within the community during this tumultuous time.