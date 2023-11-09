Tragedy as six women drown in Afram River

Regional News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region:



An attempt by some labourers to cross the Afram River on the evening of Tuesday, November 8, 2023, turned into a tragedy when six of them drowned in the Afram River.



The tragedy was the latest drowning incident in the country, where many people are unable to swim and there is the absence of lifeguards on some boats and canoes.



The labourers including six men and six women who hailed from Maame Krobo, were returning from Azietsi-Korpe in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region, where they had gone to work on a farm.



The canoe capsized leading to the death of the six women.



Assemblymember for Agyata Electoral Area, Johnson Anglesinya speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb said the people were hired labourers who were engaged from Maame-Krobo and its environs by a commercial farmer popularly called "Burger" in the area.



According to the information gathered, some fishermen who went to the rescue of the labourers managed to save the six men on board but the six women could not be saved.



Five bodies have been retrieved so far by a combined team of NADMO and Police officials dispatched to the scene.



The Assemblyman said, "Yesterday (Tuesday) evening, they were crossing a river to the next village to work for a man called Burger on his farm so when they were going, they were twelve in number in the canoe so the canoe capsized and they were able to rescue six and six drowned, they were able to get five dead bodies but it's left with one and we're still looking for the one left".



He attributed the accident to overcrowding on the canoe, arguing that it was too small to carry twelve persons.



"The canoe was very small so it looks as if they overloaded the canoe", he disclosed.



The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Presbyterian Hospital mortuary at Donkorkrom for preservation and autopsy.



Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Evans Kyei Ntiri when contacted by GhanaWeb said he was unable to give any details or speak to the issue as he had dispatched a team of Police and NADMO officials to the scene and was awaiting their report.



District NADMO Director, Stephen Afram could also not be reached for comments.