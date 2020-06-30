General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Traditional rulers urged to ensure adherence to safety protocols at all events

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, has appealed to opinion leaders and traditional rulers to play a role in ensuring that people adhered to the COVID-19 safety protocols at all events.



He said irrespective of the event, as long as there were gatherings all the safety measures must be adhered to.



He said community spread of COVID-19 was real and that if traditional rulers would assist in this regard by ensuring that people adhered to the protocols especially in communities where there were surges it would help.



Dr Aboagye made the appeal during the questions and answers session at the series of media engagements to provide an update on COVID-19 case count and case management in the country.



He said “just as we have spread out, we must all ensure social distancing till it becomes part of us, so that we do not make slips”.



This, he said, was important as people could get the virus through a touch, hence, the need to fully respect these protocols.



Dr Aboagye speaking about the on-going voter registration exercise also urged Ghanaians to observe the necessary protocols especially with social distancing even before an official approaches them at the various centres.



“We will use this opportunity of the registration exercise to spread COVID-19 messages to help the people.”



“In all gatherings we expect that people will wear their face masks, most importantly adhere to the social distancing protocol,” he stated.





