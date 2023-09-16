Traditional priest who allegedly hacked ex-lover remanded, house set ablaze

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A traditional priest who was accused of allegedly hacking his ex-girlfriend in Asamankese, Eastern Region, has been remanded in prison custody.



The man, identified as Togbe Gadefia, allegedly attacked the victim, 25-year-old Rakia Huseini, on Monday, September 11, 2023, after he heard she was getting married to another man in a few days.



Details emerging indicate that the two had been in a romantic relationship for some time until Rakia suddenly broke up with Gadefia.



The priest made all efforts to reconnect with his lover, but his attempts were unsuccessful.



He then ambushed her in the evening around 9:00 p.m. on Monday and inflicted near-fatal machete wounds on her.



However, the suspect pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court for the first time on Friday, September 15, 2023.



He denied all the allegations levelled against him and denied being the one who attacked the victim.



The presiding judge, Abass Abubakar Adams, subsequently remanded him in prison custody after the prosecution asked for more time to investigate the matter.



Prince Collins Bening of Rainbow Radio stated that the priest swore that he was not responsible for the lady’s attack.



He is to reappear on October 16, 2023.



Meanwhile, some angry youth in the area have set the house and the shrine of the traditional priest ablaze.



The victim, Rakia, has also denied being the fiancee of the traditional priest.



A sister of the victim told journalists that the victim was on her way to meet her soon-to-be husband when the suspect attacked her.