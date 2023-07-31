Traditional naming ceremony performed in Ghana for 16 African-Americans, Int. news anchor

Diasporia News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Traditional Council in the Eastern part of Ghana, West Africa to grant Ashanti tribal names to sixteen (16) African-Americans from Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America (USA) to reintegrate them into their ancestoral home.



The diasporans were led by Pastor Hodari S. Williams of New Life Presbyterian Church in the city of South Fulton, and his wife, Nakell Williams, an international Journalist and News Anchor for WGXA FOX24/ABC16 in Macon, Ga.



They were accompanied by their son Asad Williams.



The colourful traditional naming ceremony was held at Yiadom Hwedee Royal Palace on July 27,2023 by the Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area under the Ashanti Kingdom.



Pastor Hodari S. Williams was given royal name Kwaku Boateng while his wife Nakell Williams was named Afia Dansoa



The Ghanaian name given to their son Asad Williams was Yaw Aboagye.



The others are; Jones Martha Young (Yaa Asantewaa), Cochran Dorothy – (Adwoa Boahemaa) Colon Dwight (Yaw Addae), Colon Tressi (Adwoa Afriyie), Thompsom Hattie (Akua Acheampong), and James Constance ( Afia Abronoma)



The rest are Smith Phyllis (Ama Serwaa), Waters James Mervin ( Yaw Gyasi), Barnett Waters Marilyn (Akosua Agyenim), White Kareem(Kwasi Dankwa), Rios Karim (Afia Ansah), Tuitt Yvette(Adwoa Ofosua) and Valaurie Lee ( Akua Agyeiwaa).



Each of them sipped palmwine, and water in calabash whiles the name mentioned three times to each person as part of the rites.



Sipping of the palmwine and water signifies an important ritual which enjoins the bearers of the names to be truthful at all times, and must be able to differentiate between good and evil and do right thing at all times.



Each was adorned with precious beads of Ghana gifted by the Chief.



They were also handed traditional birth certificates signed by the Paramount Chief.



Paramount Chief(Omanhene) of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III commended decision by Pastor Hordi and team to return to their ancestoral continent and choosing Ghana and New Juaben as their home.



He assured that each of them will be assigned to a clan/family to deepen the ancestoral bond and sense of belonginness.



The chief urged them to leverage their expertise to develop various local potentials and opportunities for development.



Pastor Hodari S Williams expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of New Juaben for the memorable reception.



He told the media later in an interview that ” I bring with me all my ancestors who wished they can make the journey back .I feel at home .I want to support the community and to reunite with brothers and sisters here on the continent so I’m most grateful for this opportunity to really be here.We bring onboard a plethora of expertise, opportunities for development, partnership across we have many professionals some doctors, Professors who are here with us and who will return with us in the future and will express to is their needs and we will do our best to support “



He said Africa needs strategic partnership to develop the abundant natural and human resources which they are committed to.

On her part, Nikell Williams, an international Journalist and News Anchor for WGXA FOX24/ABC16 in Macon,Ga said it has been her lifelong dream to return to her motherland.



“It’s been amazing.What touch me so much is the warm welcome we received here back home to our Homeland so thank you so much we really overwhelmed and we are really grateful for this experience”.



The return of the diasporans to Ghana dubbed”the root tour” was facilitated by award winning tour operating company in Ghana, Hausa Tours.



Regina Aku Dzamashie ,Head of Finance and Administration at Hausa Tour said 35 diasporans made up of four groups made it to Ghana for reunification and tourism.



“We are happy for this ceremony because these our brothers and sisters from the diaspora believe they have a root and a story to tell so coming back home is a dream come true. We have other groups some have gone to old Juaben,others went to Akwamufie and another group just came for tourism .So Hausa Tour is coordinating these four groups and will take part in this year’s panafest.



As declared by the United Nations, 2015-2024 is the international decade for people of African Descent to promote respect, protection and fulfillment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of people of African descent.



Most Africans, who ended up in different parts of the world as a result of the middle passage, for years, are reconnecting with the motherland Africa.



Ghana seized the opportunity to roll out “Year of Return, and Beyond the Return”



According to Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture about 1.1 million people arrived in Ghana in 2019, compared to 956,372 in 2018.



Some year-long activities including PANAFEST: A Pan African biennial cultural festival has since been instituted for people of African descent.