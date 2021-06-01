Traditional leadership is key to integration, trade - Togbe Afede

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: GNA

Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV has said unity among traditional leadership on the continent was key to stronger continental integration, empowerment and progress, and should be promoted.



He said a united traditional leadership would support systems and organisations, including the continental free trade, and the African Union to accelerate economic growth across the continent.



The Agbogbomefia made the call when Mr lain Walker, British High Commissioner to Ghana, paid a courtesy call on Him in Ho and said an “Africa Traditional Leadership Union” was an initiative he was “championing” and would require support.



He said the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCETA) provided the best path to industrial growth and better living standards, and thus traditional leadership must collectively support efforts at increasing internal trade.



“I believe that a solution to our economic difficulties can be stronger continental integration. That’s why am thankful that the AU and others are pioneering the cause of AfCETA."



“I believe that in today’s world numbers matter. I believe China derives a lot of its strength from its population, something we Africans are unable to do. Population wise Africa together we are second only to China so I believe that if we can also come together, our numbers can count,” Togbe Afede stated



“So that is why I will be championing the idea of an African Traditional leaders union. Yes, AU is doing as much as it can, and of course, there is a lot of hope that AfCETA would also enhance African Trade”, he added, while calling to address the low level of trading among Africans.



“I believe we traditional leaders can also contribute. I believe traditional leaders coming together can impact more on Africa’s togetherness, can promote better understanding among Africans, can promote more empathy and love among Africans than our politicians can do because we are in touch with the grassroots."



“So I believe that an African Traditional Leadership union can go a long way to augmenting what our politicians are doing so we can have a stronger Africa- an Africa that is more together,” he said.