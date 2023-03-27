Traditional leaders urged to help promote healthcare issues

Regional News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: GNA

Traditional leaders from the Avenor Traditional Area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have been urged to work in collaboration with medical officials to promote the services of quality healthcare delivery to their people.



The move, as required, would help in addressing several health issues emanating from the various communities.



Dr Iris Dzifa Adzah, the new Medical Superintendent of Akatsi Municipal Hospital, who appealed during a familiarisation tour to the office of the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, as well as Chiefs and queen mothers from the Avenor Traditional Council, said her outfit was poised to work with individuals, groups of people and others in other to boost the issues of quality healthcare in the Municipality.



She said the progress of their works would solely depend on the important roles the traditional leaders would play in healthcare promotion.



Dr Adzah said their influence in the various communities remained greater and that they must help in educating and creating awareness for the residents.”



“The Traditional leaders must help us battle and educate the public on many misconceptions on some vaccines to help promote public healthcare,” she added.



She further stated that health officials at the Hospital would continue to work hard to ensure all health-related issues received the needed attention.



“We need the chiefs and Queen mothers to help us in this process to achieve these goals together.”



Dr Adzah was accompanied by Mr Mawuli Asimenu, the Hospital’s Administrator, Mr David Atisu, accountant, and Togbe Adzimah, the ‘Atamkafiaga’ of the Asogli state.



Later, a total of 26 newly gazetted chiefs and queen mothers from Avenor were sworn-in and inducted into the Avenor Traditional council in a short ceremony that was held at Akatsi South Municipal Assembly Hall.