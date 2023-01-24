Traditional leaders to demonstrate over delay in the passage of anti-LGBTQ bill

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A section of traditional leaders in Ghana have threatened to organise a nationwide demonstration if Parliament fails to pass the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in the first quarter of 2023.



The traditional leaders added that all chiefs across the country will be forced to hit the streets with their citizenry to demand the immediate passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill which has been laid before Parliament.



The chiefs at a press conference today, Monday, January 23, 2023, in the Eastern Region, led by the Nponuahene of Akuapem Adukrom, Nana Obiri Atakorah Asare, also called on the Pentecostal and Christian Councils to join them as it is their core mandate.



According to the traditional leaders, all religions in Africa frown on the act and Ghana cannot accept homosexuality.



The chiefs threatened that failure to pass the bill will force them to demonstrate.



