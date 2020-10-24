Health News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: GNA

Traditional Medicine practitioners must use only FDA approved devices

Practitioners have been asked to ensure that samples of all the devices have been tested by FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has asked traditional medicine practitioners to use only medical devices approved by the Authority in their health institutions for operations.



Martin Kusi, the Northern Regional Head of FDA, who gave the advice said for his outfit to ensure public safety, practitioners must ensure that samples of all the devices, imported or manufactured in Ghana must be accessed by the FDA.



He gave the advice when his office organized a one-day training in partnership with Ghana Health Service, Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association, Traditional Medicine Practice Council, on October 24, 2020, in Tamale.



A statement from the FDA, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the training had representatives from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Pharmacy Council.



Mr. Kusi, also entreated herbal medicine practitioners to ensure that every medicine produced for the treatment of any disease is approved by the Authority before being administered.



He admonished practitioners to take advantage of the current favorable conditions in product registration to fast-track the approval of their herbal products.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.