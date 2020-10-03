Regional News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: GNA

Traditional Councils must be platforms for development - Dzamesi

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi has said Traditional Councils should be seen as platforms for advancing development and not avenues for litigations.



He said Councils must gather individuals in traditional areas to work in unity for sustainable development.



Mr Dzamesi who was speaking at the inauguration of the Alavanyo Traditional Council in Alavanyo-Kpeme said the government attached much prominence to chieftaincy affairs.



He added, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs had lined up a series of programmes such as inauguration of traditional councils to curb conflicts and disputes in the region.



The Minister advised members of the Council to carry out their duties diligently and follow laid down procedures.



Members of the inaugurated Council are Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of Alavanyo Traditional Area as President of the Council, Togbe Kutor VII, Togbe Petekwashi V, Mamaga Ametor Hoebuadzu II, Togbe Bleko VI, Togbe Fiaya IV, Togbe Komla Kunde V, and Togbe Bobby.



The rest are; Togbe Kwasi Asimenu VI, Togbe Nkudze III, Mama Donudo III, Mama Amakpoe II, Mama Awanyo I, Mama Xefu III, Mama Dza and Mama Tsawodea.



Mrs Love B. W. Elimons, Judge at the Kpando District Magistrate, sworn-in the members, who took the oath of membership, secrecy and judiciary.



Minister of Energy and NPP Parliamentary candidate for Hohoe Constituency, John-Peter Amewu, said the inauguration has given the area an autonomy adding that, the youth should support the Council.



He also presented 10 canopies and 20 plastic chairs to the Council.



Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of Alavanyo Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to the President and stakeholders for their support and efforts to ensure peacein the area.



“Alavanyo has embarked on several years of wild goose chase to attain autonomy on Traditional Council bases, but to no avail. We have appealed to all preceding governments to grant us a Council status but it fell on death ears.I am pleased to announce that the guns are now silent and we pray that they shall be silent forever and we are looking forward to the day, when our people from the divide will walk side by side, collaborate and do things together as one people.” he stated.





